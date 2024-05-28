Quick civic body action sees uprooted trees cleared, people moved to safety in BMC area

Salt Lake, which received 97mm of rain as per IMD figures saw many trees being uprooted and branches broken, which blocked roads. But the swift action from the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities meant there was not much disruption in traffic.

At different wards of Bidhananagar, complaints of tree-felling, waterlogging and houses being damaged were reported, but the respective councillors said that they have been working since last night to see that normalcy returns as early as possible.

Indranath Bagui, Ward 18 councillor said that he and his team maintained nightlong vigil resulting in clearing of accumulated garbage for the water to pass. “A couple of trees had fallen which we cleared and no there is no problem,” said the councillor.

At ward 41 six trees were uprooted, which the councillor got them cleared under her supervision.

There was waterlogging near Friends Club as the water bodies in Ward 38 were overflowing after the rains. Councillor Alo Dutta informed there has been damage to 7-8 houses in her area, a few of them with damaged roofs. Around 30 trees were uprooted and many branches were broken in the ward. A few taps were also broken, which will be repaired soon, informed the councillor. “On Sunday night, we shifted around 30 families to the subway near the Hyatt hotel for safety. We also served them food and water,” said the councillor.

Suparna Ghosh Paul, Ward 8 councillor said that trees were uprooted at three places, Udayan Sangha Purba Para, Rathtala, Arjunpur Khelar Math but the ward did not face any waterlogging woes due to timely dredging of the canal and the prior work in the pumping stations.

BMC mayor Krishna Chakraborty, said, “We had opened 7 control rooms, each in the six boroughs and one in the headquarters. In all 74diseal and 26 electric pumps were pressed into service at the eight pumping stations, which are running continuously. More than 100 trees had fallen which we cleared by today morning. For handling the emergency situation due to Remal, we had formed 10 drainage and two conservancy teams. Around 106 municipal staff, 66 from the environment team and 60 conservancy workers are working round-the-clock. In Ward 3 we shifted 100 people to Narayanpur school. The stack yards at Salt Lake and Rajarhat were also activated for tackling the cyclone. Overall, we have not faced any problem here.”