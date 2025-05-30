Pvt bank employee arrested on Rs 1 cr cheating caseC

A relationship manager of a private bank was arrested by Kolkata Police (KP) on Wednesday evening on charge of allegedly cheating a woman consumer of around Rs one crore.

According to police sources, the relationship manager, Tarak Bhowmick while serving in the private bank in Shakespeare Sarani area, advised the consumer to invest money in mutual funds assuring high profits.

Advertisement

But Bhowmick allegedly transferred the money to different bank accounts instead of investing it into the mutual fund.

Advertisement

Sensing something wrong the consumer lodged a complaint against Bhowmick with the Shakespeare Sarani police station bringing charges of fraud against him. Later, the detective department of the KP took up the case and started an investigation.

On Wednesday, the investigating officials conducted raids in the Dhakuria area and nabbed him.

Police sources said that he joined another bank in the Dhakuria area after the women lodged a written complaint against him.