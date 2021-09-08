Puja committees to get `50K govt grant each: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today assured Durga Puja committees that all the assistance which was provided to them by the state government last year would continue this time as well and urged them to follow the Covid protocols while organising the pujas.

Likewise prevision year, puja committees would receive a grant of Rs 50,000 each, fire licence would be issued without any fee and a 50 per cent discount would be given on the power bill, announced state chief secretary HK Dwivedi on behalf of Miss Banerjee, who is the Trinamul Congress candidate for Bhawanipore bypoll that is scheduled to be held on 30 September.

“Due to the Covid situation puja committees have not got enough sponsors so like previous year the state government will extend all assistance this year,” said Mr Dwivedi during the Durga Puja coordination meeting with puja committees at Netaji Indore Stadium. A total of 35,000 puja committees across the state, including 2,500 in Kolkata and 1,500 women-organised

pujas would be benefitted.

This year, the festive days are on 11 September (Sasthi), 12 (Saptami), 13 (Astami), 14 (Navami) and 15 (Dashami). The immersion of idols will be allowed from 15 to 18 September. The state government would decide on holding the Durga Puja Carnival for showcasing the idols at Red Road depending on the Covid situation, said Miss Banerjee.

As puja hopping continues till late evening the state government may relax the existing Covid night restrictions, which is from 11 pm to 5 am. “We had relaxed the night restrictions last year and may do so this time as well. The decision would be taken after the by-poll. If the third Covid wave does not hit us then we can surely allow the night festivities,” Miss Banerjee added.

“If this coordination meeting was held after the by-poll then it would have been late thus we are holding the meeting now so that the committees can seek the necessary permissions for holding the pujas. Whatever the state government had announced last year would continue this year as well. The committees should ensure that sanitisers and masks are kept at the entrances of the pandals. The corporate firms can be roped in for supplying the masks,” she said.

Further, Miss Banerjee urged the local clubs and puja committees to generate awareness on Covid protocols and various state-sponsored social security schemes through their themes and pandals. The state government has requested UNESCO to recognise the Durga Puja as the International Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The chief minister said that a study conducted by British Council, Queen Mary University and IIT Kharagpur has revealed that Rs 32,377 crore economy gets generated during the Durga Puja in West Bengal. “This is a major boost for our state. The Durga Puja is a symbol of unity, harmony and beauty.”

“Previously puja committees used to be worried regarding the taxes, exorbitant electricity bills… But with our help, all clubs can celebrate puja very well. Religion is one’s own but the celebration is for all,” she added