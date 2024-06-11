PS Tamang takes oath as Sikkim CM for second time

Chief minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) took the oath of office for the second consecutive term on Monday as the head of a 11-member Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Government at Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr Tamang and his council of ministers in presence of a huge gathering, which included several leaders and personalities from neighbouring states.

Today, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista participated in the event and expressed his joy by extending his congratulations to chief minister Mr Tamang.

Mr Tamang yesterday attended the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and arrived in Gangtok via Bagdogra today. After a while, the Governor of Sikkim, who was also one of the attendees at the PM’s swearing-in ceremony in Delhi, arrived at the same time.

The programme began with Buddhist monks reciting mantras. A separate group of students chanted Vedic mantras. Additionally, members of the Christian community offered prayers for health, prosperity, and joy.

The complete programme was overseen by chief secretary V B Pathak with the approval of the Governor.

Sikkim chief minister Mr Tamang has selected his party members for different departments. They are Sonam Lama (from Sangha), Arun Upreti (Arithang), Samdup Lepcha (Lachen-Mangan), Bhim Hang Limbu (Yangthang), Bhojraj Rai (Poklok Kamrang), GT Dhungel (Upper Tadong), Puran Kumar Gurung (Chujachen), Pintso Namgyal Lepcha (Djongu), Nar Bahadur Dahal – Khamdong-Singtam and Raju Basnet (Namcheybung), Tshering Thendup Bhutia (Yuksom-Tashiding).

With confidence from the progress made during its initial five-year tenure, Golay entered the elections with pledges of a thriving and prosperous Sikkim and especially a “golden Sikkim”.

Notably, voters in Sikkim overwhelmingly voted for the SKM party, which won 31 of the 32 Assembly seats in the Himalayan state.

While 31 seats in total represent 31 physical areas in the state, one seat is a virtual seat reserved for monks. Only monks can contest the election for the Sangha seat.

Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), the party led by former five-time Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling faced a humiliating defeat with the party winning a lone seat of Shyari in this election.

Despite being a candidate for the SDF, Bhaichung Bhutia was unable to secure a victory in his constituency.