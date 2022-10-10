Protests in Hooghly over killing of minor student in Jangipara

In protest against the brutal killing of a 7th standard minor student at Jangipara members of the AIDSO, today took out a protest rally and held a protest public meeting at Chinsura Ghori More on Sunday.

The secretary of the student organisation, Shukdeb Biswas, said there is a total collapse of administration in the state and charged that rape and killing of minor girls are on the rise in the district.

Such heinous crimes have taken place in Jangipara, Baidyabati, Pandua and other parts of the district but the state administration and police administration are indifferent towards the atrocities on minor girls, Biswas said.

“We strongly protest against such heinous crimes against minor girls and students. We demand justice,” he said.

The district representatives of the state Congress today visited Jangipara to meet the family members of the victims but were attacked and chased out of the area by the local people. The Pradesh Congress district leader, Atanu Dey, said the local workers of the Trinamool Congress, in the disguise of common villagers in a pre-planned manner, attacked them and abused the women members of the Congress delegation.

They are not allowing the opposition party to meet the family members of the victim. We demand CBI inquiry into the killing under the court’s supervision, Dey said.