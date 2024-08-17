Protesting doctors demand resignation of CP, apology from ex-principal

Junior doctors and medical students of R G Kar Medical College Hospital on Friday demanded resignation of the commissioner of police (CP) Vineet Goyal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) A Gupta, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tala police station and current principal of the teaching hospital Prof (Dr) Suhrita Paul otherwise they would continue their cease-work programme in both outpatient department (OPD) and emergency ward.

The junior doctors, postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctors and medical students of R G Kar Medical College have been continuing their cease-work since Friday to protest against the horrific incident that had occurred in the seminar hall of the chest medicine department in the third floor of the emergency building of the premier government teaching hospital on 9 August. Showing solidarity with agitating junior doctors and medical students at R G Kar Medical College Hospital, cease-work programmes are also being organized by their counterparts in other state-run medical colleges across the state.

Today, the protestors at the R G Kar Medical College told reporters that they would continue cease-work till their demands are met.

They demanded resignations of the CP, DCP, OC and principal of their college. They also demanded arrests of all other culprits involved in the incident as soon as possible, a written apology from higher administrative officers like ex-principal Prof Dr Sandip Ghosh, former superintendent Dr Sanjoy Basistha, dean of students affairs, head of chest medicine department and assistant super who was on duty on the day of incident at R G Kar Medical College Hospital and immediate deployment of central forces inside the hospital premises to ensure security for them in light of security lapses.

Adequate security personnel should also be deployed in the hostel and gates of the hospital premises, they demanded.

Healthcare services in the hospital and others have been affected since last week owing to cease-work.

Patients rushing to hospitals in the city from the districts are denied medical treatment and virtually forced to go back.