Pro-people, practical & progressive budget: Sanjay Budhia

The state Budget announced by finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has very successfully adopted multiple strategies to address many issues simultaneously pertinent to overall development, said Sanjay Budhia, managing director, Patton Group.

There is focus on improving rural connectivity, managing river erosion, and enhancing agricultural support are welcome initiatives towards rural development; Allocation of funds for infrastructure projects to bolster rural regions will inject speed in infrastructure projects; Allocation of Rs 500 crore for the construction of 4.75-km long Ganga Sagar Bridge will be a game changer and will be very helpful in augmenting religious tourism; Allocation of another Rs 9,600 crore to build 16 lakh more houses under Banglar Bari scheme will have both social and economic multiplier effect.

