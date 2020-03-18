Following in the footsteps of state-run buses, the operators of private buses, mini buses, taxis, online app-cabs, pool cars and autos are to adopt precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus. The state transport department today held a meeting with the unions of private bus, mini bus, pool cars, online appcabs, pool cars and auto rickshaws to discuss about the preventive measures to be taken in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The department, following the advisory, prohibiting huge gathering of people, called only one representative from each union to take part in the meeting held today. The union leaders were instructed to follow the do’s and don’ts prescribed by the authorities. “We have been asked to sanitise the buses on daily basis and provide masks to our conductors, helpers and drivers,” informed Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of West Bengal Joint Council of Bus Syndicate.

“We have already started taking initiatives in some of the routes which will be made mandatory in all buses now,” claimed Swapan Ghosh, joint secretary of Mini Bus Operators’ Association. “We have instructed our operators to clean the buses after every trip. The conductors and drivers also have been asked to wash their hands before starting a trip,” he added. The pool car owners are also following similar steps for prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

“We have urged all our members to thoroughly wash and sanitise their vehicles. Drivers and helpers have also been asked to compulsorily wear masks. However, as the schools are closed now, our pool cars are not operational at present,” informed Sudip Dutta, secretary of Pool Car Welfare Association. The online app-cab drivers are also to follow similar routine as preventive steps against the spread of the disease.

“We have instructed our drivers to sanitise their vehicle twice daily and wear a mask,” said Indranil Banerjee, president, state Online App-Cab Guild. “We have requested our service providers to arrange for a control room where the drivers can directly communicate with them without having to go to the office,” he added.