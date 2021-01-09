The private bus operators in the city and districts have demanded a set of guidelines on toll collection using the FASTag system.

Last month, the Union transport ministry extended the deadline for collection of toll charges on National Highways (NH) through the FASTag system till February 15.

The deadline was earlier set to January 1 with the Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari saying that FASTag will be mandatory for all vehicles in the country.

A meeting of the private and mini bus operators with the state transport department officials on FASTag toll collection was held today where a section of private bus operators claimed to be facing irregularities.

“The system of discounts at toll plazas is different in various districts,” alleged a representative of a private and minibus association in Kolkata.

“At some places the discounts are being allowed while the same is not given at toll plazas of other places. We have demanded a uniformity on the discounts from the state government officials,” said the representative.

“We have also demanded a set of guidelines on the FASTag system,” added Tapan Banerjee general secretary of West Bengal Joint Council of Bus Syndicates A FASTag is a system that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it and is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle enabling the commuter to drive through toll plazas, without having to stop for cash transactions.