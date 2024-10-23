Precautionary measures by Howrah division

In light of the impending cyclonic storm Dana, Eastern Railway’s Howrah division too has implemented a series of precautionary measures to mitigate the potential impact of the storm and heavy rainfall.

Steps taken to ensure safety of railway operations and passengers include where officers will be deployed to man the emergency control from Thursday to Friday. For waterlogging prevention, pumps are being installed at critical points. Regular announcements will be made at all stations to keep passengers informed about any potential service disruptions. Plastic sheets are being arranged to cover platform sheds and concourse areas in case of damage caused by the storm while diesel generator (DG) sets and emergency lighting will be arranged at major stations, including Howrah and Burdwan, to ensure uninterrupted service during power outages.

Tower wagons, fully staffed, are on standby to address any issues related to overhead wires. Strategic locations such as Howrah, Bandel, Azimganj, Barddhaman, Rampurhat, and Pakur are fully manned with engineering and signal & telecom staff to manage emergency situations. Security personnel will be deployed round the clock across the division to ensure the safety of railway property and passengers. Train drivers have been sensitised to stay on high alert and report any unusual occurrences as they remain key informers during such situations and rakes will be secured with appropriate precautions to avoid damage from the storm.

Divisional railway manager, Sanjeev Kumar, emphasised, “All branch officers and employees are on high alert, with clear plans for restoration and crisis management. Expert teams are fully trained and prepared to handle any eventuality.”