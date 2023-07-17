Prasad questions Congress, CPI-M silence on panchayat violence

While the Opposition parties, including CPI-M, Congress, and Trinamool Congress, are trying to iron out their differences and project a united front in next year’s general elections, BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad criticized Congress and CPI-M for maintaining “silence” over Panchayat poll-related violence and consequent killings.

“In West Bengal, shameful violence and the killing of innocent people took place during the Panchayat Elections. Notably, not only BJP workers, but also the workers of the Left and Congress were killed. However, Sitaram Yechury and Congress have been completely silent over this matter,” he tweeted today.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari also ridiculed the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru and criticized the Left Front and Congress for meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “There is an understanding, and here CPI-M and Congress grassroots workers are being killed and injured by TMC-backed goons. Left Front party workers should join BJP,” he said.

He visited Panchla after Amta and Baruipur yesterday. On the same day, he spoke to the BJP workers and supporters who were affected by the poll-related violence. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar reached Basirhat hospital in North 24 Parganas on the same day to see the affected workers-supporters.

On that day, Suvendu Adhikari went to Howrah, talked to the victims, and expressed his concern about their safety. He expressed concern about what would happen after he left.

Referring to the central forces, Suvendu said, “I will appeal to the court about this.”

He spoke to party workers and revealed a serious allegation. Referring to the affected BJP worker, he said, “We have to pay a surety, as long as we live, that the BJP party cannot be done. What a barbaric state government we live in!” Suvendu Adhikari blamed Mamata Banerjee for all the poll-related violence.