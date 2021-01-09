Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista today visited the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) to inquire into the health and wellbeing of a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly raped in Kharibari near Siliguri recently.

According to Mr Bista, they wanted to extend their solidarity with the family members of the girl in their quest for justice and to ensure severest of punishments for the perpetrator.

“It is extremely unfortunate and infuriating that despite such a heinous crime being committed against an innocent child, TMC worked actively to hush up the matter, as the perpetrator was a former TMC leader,” the MP said.

“I cannot imagine the level of depravity and absolute lack of morality among TMC functionaries, which makes them try to hush up such a serious crime,” he added.

“Perhaps this has happened because the TMC chief herself had once labelled an incident of rape as ‘sajano ghotona’ in defence of her party workers,” Mr Bista, who is also the BJP’s national spokesperson, said.