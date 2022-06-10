“Power is being misused”, claims Roddur Roy’s lawyer

YouTuber Roddur Roy was produced in the Bankshal court on Thursday. During the court hearing, the lawyers of both the parties got involved in a heated argument. Roddur Roy’s lawyer claimed that it is an abuse of power. On the other hand, the argument of the public prosecutor was that, in the name of freedom of speech one cannot say anything which hurts someone. After hearing both the parties, the court declared that Roddur Roy will be in police custody till June 14 due to indecent attacks on the Chief Minister.

“Power is being misused. The person, about whom Roy had commented, did not file any complaint.” The lawyer of Roddur Roy made such a comment seeking bail in the case when he was produced in the Bankshal court. Denying this, the public prosecutor demanded police custody of YouTuber Roddur Roy. He also said that all the documents of what Roddur Roy said were in the pen drive and he wanted to submit it to the court. The lawyers of the two sides had a heated argument. However, Roddur Roy did not say anything during the entire episode.

Roddur Roy has been arrested for making indecent remarks about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee and Kolkata Police. Roddur Roy was arrested from Goa on Tuesday for making obscene remarks on social media. Kolkata police brought him to Kolkata on Wednesday night. At the airport he was heard saying, “Keep distance. Don’t touch me.” He did not answer any of the journalists’ questions.

He has been charged with multiple offenses including disrespecting women and criminal conspiracy. He was taken to Bankshal court today. There are cases against Roddur Roy in several police stations. Roddur Roy was arrested from Goa by the Lalbazar Cyber Cell and Hooliganism Branch on the basis of a case filed at the Hair Street Police Station.