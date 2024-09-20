Power ministry issues release, claims DVRRC advices all releases

Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC) advises all releases and has representatives from the government of West Bengal, government of Jharkhand and Central Water Commission (member secretary) and from DVC.

“Protocols regarding prior intimation to all concerned authorities regarding the scheduled flood releases were followed by DVC,” it said in a press release.

DVC operates four dams, Maithon, Panchet, Tillaiya and Konar.

Due to a deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal and subsequently over Jharkhand, significant rainfall occurred in the lower Damodar valley area in West Bengal from 14-15 September, whereas the upper valley in Jharkhand experienced heavy rainfall from 15-16 September. All rainfall events ceased from 17 September. Rivers in south Bengal Amta Channel and Mundeswari for river Damodar outfall were in spate. Other rivers such as Silabati, Kangsabati and Dwarakeshwar which are interlinked with the river Damodar were also overflowing. Evacuation of flood water during the period was slow due to this reason.

The Tenughat Dam, which is operated by Jharkhand but is outside the control of DVRRC, made a huge release of 85,000 cusecs, which added to the problem. Government of Jharkhand has refused to bring this dam within the ambit of the DVRRC.

All the above flood release advice from Maithon and Panchet Dams from 14 September were made in consultation with DVC and Bengal government. All protocols regarding prior intimation to all concerned authorities regarding the scheduled flood releases were followed by DVC.