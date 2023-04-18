Poor kids get computer literate

Thirty eight students from economically backward families have completed advanced certificate courses in computers. This will help them to fetch jobs. The course has been conducted by the National Board of Computer Education Skill India. The Skill Development Centre has been set up in Paduma High School, in Dubrajpur block in Birbhum.

The centre has been set up at the initiative of Hiren Sigha Roy, a non-resident Indian, who stays in England. A brilliant student, Mr Singha Roy stood within first 10 in Higher Secondary examination in Arts from Narendranath Vidyamandir in northern suburbs in 1965.

He did his graduation and post-graduation in economics and joined a nationalised bank. He was posted in Europe. He spent his entire professional career as a banker. Mr Singha Roy has set up Hiren Singha Roy Free Computer Training Centre. He requested the school authorities to allow him to use a room to set up the free computer centre.

He donated 15 computers, furniture and engaged a trainer whose monthly remuneration is paid by Mr Singh Roy. Computer trainer Rashidul Hasan said 50 students have joined the course in the current session. Biplab Sengupta, headmaster of the school, said, “The free computer centre has become immensely popular and has created an impact among the students. I personally thank Hiren babu for taking this effort.”

Sanghasathi Roy, Jayanta Karmakar, Bishakha Ghosh, Ruksar Khatun who have completed the course said the certificate would add value to their CV.” Mr Singha Roy said “It was a real pleasure to see the students completing the course.

India has talent and it is our duty to put them into the right track.” He has also set up a centre in south 24-Parganas where a library has been set up and girls are given coaching in football which will make them self confident and strong.