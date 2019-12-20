The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has so far identified 400 ‘Seriously Polluting Industries (SPI)’ and around 48 ‘Grossly polluting Industries’ in the state, most of which are located near the banks of the River Ganga. Industries contributing 100 kg of Biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) load per day or more are categorised as GPI while industries under the SPI category have been divided into 17 different sub-categories, according to WBPCB sources.

“We are working with the GIZ to find out what remedial measures can be taken on the subject,” said Mr Kalyan Rudra, chairman, West Bengal Pollution Control Board, referring to the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), a German development agency that has been working with Indian partners sustainable economic, ecological, and social development. He was speaking at the ‘Environment Partnership Summit’ and ‘Environment Excellence Award’ organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce today.

“The fact that these industries are along the river Ganga, is a serious concern. There are around 118 towns along the stretch of the Ganga with more than 900 GPIs from Haridwar to Ganga Sagar. According to the data of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), more than 6000 litres of waste water is being drained into the river. Of the 350 rivers in the country, around 70 polluted river stretches are in West Bengal,” added Mr Rudra. The board is mulling plans to take the help of GIZ, which will assist the WBPCB in terms of technology.

Considering that GPIs and SPIs are two major sources of waste flowing into the river, the PCB with the help of GIZ will prepare an inventory with details of the emissions from these industries. The WBPCB will insist that industries recycle the waste water to the maximum possible and reduce the emissions. The industries identified will be alerted via sms on the emissions they are contributing to the environment. A meeting in this regard is to be held between the officials of the state PCB and GIZ tomorrow.