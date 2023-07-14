Poll panel cancels results in 20 booths

The West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) have cancelled polls held in 20 booths, two days after results of 10th three-tier panchayat elections were announced on 11 July. Re-polls in the 20 booths will be held after the commission announces a fresh date. Polls in the 20 booths were cancelled on the grounds of ballot papers being damaged. The booths include three blocks, Habra-II in North 24- Parganas, Sankarail in Howrah and Singur in Hooghly. Sankrail block in Howrah has the highest number of 15 booths where polls were cancelled by the commission. But the most interesting among the 20 booths is Bharkunda village in HabraII block, where CPM candidate had alleged that his rival Trinamul contestant Mahadeb Mati had swallowed in ballot papers of the former fearing defeat when counting of gram panchayat elections were held on 11 July.

According to the allegation, Mahadeb who was trailing by four votes against the CPM candidate in Booth 31 at Bharkunda village had swallowed the papers. “The commission inquired the matter and found allegations raised on such counts justified. Hence, it has ordered fresh polling for these 20 booths,” a commission official said. But Mahadeb denied the charge saying he was never trailed by votes. He was trolled in the social media soon after the allegation brought against him was telecast in news channels.

Meanwhile, while in a case related to destruction of ballot papers, Justice Amrita Sinha observed that victory in panchayat polls seems to be equivalent to five years of ensured job and income and hence so much violence and bloodshed is prompted over it. Justice Sinha also questioned the commission on why violence is continuing in different pockets of the state even after the elections process and counting are over.

NotabIy, it was Justice Sinha only, who had earlier observed in the court that rural civic body elections should be stopped if there is much violence and loss of human lives over it.