Politics heats up in West Bengal over alleged rape by teacher

Amid state-wide political uproar over Malda women’s stripping, a complaint was registered against a para teacher in South 24 Parganas.

A class eight student was allegedly locked inside a toilet and raped. The victim’s family also alleged that local Trinamul Congress’ leaders threatened them against speaking about the matter.

After receiving the complaint, Dholahat police arrested the accused teacher on Monday. He will be produced before the Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Court.

Meanwhile, the victim will undergo a medical treatment at Kakdwip Hospital.

The Opposition has raised the issue. BJP’s district Juba Morcha secretary Mahabrata Das said, “This kind of incidents is happening in Maldah while Trinamul is preoccupied with Manipur.”

TMC’s Kakdwip block vice-president Satyabrata Maiti said, “I have heard the whole incident. No one from Trinamul is involved in it. What is being said is false. I am demanding an inquiry.”

Police said they are awaiting medical report.