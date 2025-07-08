Police warns action against misinformation, rumour-mongering

The Kolkata Police has stated that legal action will be taken against those circulating misinformation, rumours or victim identifying content related to alleged Kasba rape case.

The Kolkata Police has uploaded its notice in its page in the social media.

Advertisement

The notice said that even the high court has also cautioned against misidentification of other individuals as the victim, noting this harms their dignity and misleads the public.

Advertisement

The police said no official police sources have shared any information with the media. Only official communication should be treated as authentic. It said unverified or speculative reporting can hamper fair investigation and trial. It may also disturb public order. The police requested people to refrain from sharing or publishing such content. It further stated that disclosure of victim’s identity directly or indirectly is a punishable offence under Section 72 of the BNS, 2023.