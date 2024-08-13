Police urges public to have faith on probe team

In the face of growing unrest among the medical fraternity in particular and the common people over the second-year postgraduate student’s death, the Kolkata Police, on Monday issued a public appeal requesting all concerned to have faith in the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) probe.

In the appeal issued in Bengali and English on the Facebook wall of Kolkata Police, the authorities have assured the public that the probe is proceeding well, and the city police will do whatever it takes to file an early charge sheet and ensure a speedy trial.

The appeal by the police comes amid widespread claims by protesting medical students, junior doctors and even medical experts that preliminary autopsy findings suggest that the alleged rape and murder cannot be the handiwork of a single individual and more people were involved in the heinous act.

Till now, the cops have arrested a civic volunteer, Sanjay Ray in connection with the case.

As per the appeal by the police, the probe is being conducted with utmost integrity, honesty and transparency.

“However, it has come to our notice that several factually incorrect and unverified claims are being widely circulated on social media. We urge everyone not to share or believe any so-called ‘facts’ of the case, because they are nothing but unfounded rumours. Not only do they obstruct the investigation and cause even more distress to the bereaved family, but also hinder the course of justice. We are committed to ensuring a thorough investigation, and the rampant spread of misinformation will only make our job more difficult,” the public appeal has read.

It goes on to say: “To the students who are seeking justice, we hear you, and we share your pain. We are in active dialogue with you and are fully dedicated to ensuring swift justice. We assure the public that our investigation is proceeding in the right direction, and we will do whatever it takes to file an early charge sheet and ensure a speedy trial.

Justice will be served, and we will not rest until it is done.”