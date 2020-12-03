Bidhannagar Police on Wednesday night took to violent measures to disperse protesting Primary TET candidates from SSC Bhavan in Kolkata’s Salt Lake area.

They were forcefully transferred to Sealdah station at the dead of the night. The protestors have alleged that they were beaten while being detained in a bus by the law officials.

The aspiring candidates then held a march to nearby Entally from Sealdah. A few youth leaders from the left parties had also reached the scene and tried to pacify the situation with police. Reportedly, it was on their request that the protestors were allowed to spend the night at the station.

The candidates, who had cleared the Primary Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in 2016, are yet to get their appointment letter. Despite numerous assurances from the West Bengal government, the protestors claim no one has been hired.

Over the years, Kolkata has witnessed several protests by the TET candidates. However, the situation reached a boiling point after the state government issued notice seeking fresh applications to fill vacant posts of primary teachers.

The demonstrating TET candidates have claimed that they were earlier informed by the concerned authorities that there were no vacancies. But an RTI filed by them had revealed the number of vacancies in several districts.

While they wait and demand to be appointed, the government asking for fresh applications has enraged the protestors further, leading them to start demonstration at SSC Bhavan last week.

On Friday, the protestors had called for a march to Bikash Bhavan, demanding immediate appointment in 14439 vacant positions. On being denied permission for the march, the candidates had begun their protest at SSC Bhavan instead.

The protestors met Partha Chatterjee, Minister for Education of Government of West Bengal, on Wednesday. But failing to find a prudent solution, they decided to carry on with their movement.

The TET candidates have continued with their protest on Thursday morning as well. As per a report carried by ABP Ananda, they demonstrated at Sealdah station.