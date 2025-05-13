Police seize seven stolen tractors, arrest kingpin

Churulia Police Outpost under Jamuria police station of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has seized seven stolen tractors and has arrested one person in this connection.

After getting a complaint of a tractor theft, Churulia outpost started investigations and zeroed on one Sumit Kumar Singh of Chero Danga area of Sripur area used to grab tractors through various sources.

Advertisement

When police raided his house, police found seven tractors inside his house. He was planning to sell these seven tractors outside and was looking for customers, police said.

Advertisement

Dhruba Das, DCP (Central) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) said that so far seven tractors have been seized and police have forwarded him to court seeking custody for further investigations.

Team of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) will also soon visit neighbouring states, from where the accused is supposed to have stolen tractors.

He used to register these tractors in his own name and then sell to others.

Police now feel that the recent spurt of theft of tractors from the area will be stopped now after the arrest of the kingpin from Sripur in Jamuria. Police will also grill him to get the names of other members of the racket.