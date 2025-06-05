Police seize Bolpur IC phone for forensic testing; Anubrata yet to appear

Birbhum Police has seized the cell phone of IC of Bolpur police station, Liton Haldar and has sent it for forensic testing. On 27 May, TMC leader Anubrata Mondal allegedly threatened him over a phone call, which had later gone viral throughout the state.

Already, inspector Liton Haldar has lodged a written complaint and SDPO of Bolpur, Ricky Agarwal has been entrusted for the probe. Anubrata Mondal was directed to appear before the SDPO Bolpur twice on Saturday and Sunday, but he did not turn up, instead submitting a five days bed rest medical certificate.

The five days of bed rest ended yesterday and today too he has neither visited the SDPO office at Bolpur nor submitted an interim bail petition in any court.

Meanwhile, the Birbhum police has also started a parallel departmental investigation against inspector Liton haldar, though sources said that it is a routine investigation in such incidents.

After lodging the FIR, Birbhum police had started a case against Anubrata Mondal in four sections, including two non-bailable sections.

“Both our party top brass and the district police are looking into this case and they will decide the next course of action and I will not comment on this issue,” said Kajal Sheikh, sabhadhipati of Birbhum zilla parishad.

Close aides of Anubrata said that they fear that he is suffering from Covid and having breathing trouble and severe throat pain. They have submitted a medical certificate of Santiniketan Medical College and Hospital.

He has also sought apology to police and the party already in this issue and it is to be seen now what steps Birbhum police takes next.

On 9 June, the BJP organised a huge rally in Birbhum on this issue in which Suvendu Adhikari will be present.