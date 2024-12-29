Police nab 13 for cyber fraud in nightlong raids

In a major drive against the cyber fraud cases, Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has arrested 13 persons from five different police station areas and seven FIRs have been lodged.

As the year 2024 is coming to an end, the cops of ADPC have been successful in arresting 13 inter-state cyber fraud criminals in nightlong raids in five police station areas.

“This has been our biggest success against the cyber fraud cases in recent times and total 13 persons arrested on specific tip-offs and will be taken on remand,” said Dr Arvind Kumar Anand, deputy commissioner (headquarters and cyber crime) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

These gangs used to cheat people through fake social media profiles using debit or credit cards, or requesting to file income tax or gaming apps downloads.

Five people have been arrested from Andal, two each from Jamuria and Kulti, one from Hirapur and three from Asansol.

In 2024, about 107 cases had been lodged at the cyber crime police station. There have been several arrests and even recovery of funds by cyber crime cells, including that of Asansol Municipal Corporation.

Police nabbed these 13 people through mobile phone locations and have forwarded them to Asansol Court today.