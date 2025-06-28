POCSO court orders life imprisonment for rapist

A POCSO Court has sentenced a middle-aged man to life imprisonment until death after he was found guilty of raping a teenage girl in 2016, which resulted in her pregnancy.

Additionally, the court has ordered the convict to pay Rs 3 lakh as compensation to support the victim’s rehabilitation.

Advertisement

The incident came to light on 13 August, 2016, when the girl, a resident of the Bhatar police station area in East Burdwan, fell ill and was taken to hospital. Upon medical examination, it was revealed that she was pregnant. When questioned, she informed her family that a neighbour had raped her and threatened her to remain silent.

Advertisement

Following a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the accused was arrested. Judge Debashree Haldar of the POCSO Court pronounced the verdict, handing the rapist a life sentence to be served until death.