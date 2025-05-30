PM Modi lays foundation stone for piped gas project in Alipurduar worth Rs 1kcr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the City Gas distribution (CGD) project for Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts, marking a significant step towards clean energy access in North Bengal.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Modi underscored the transformative impact of the project, which involves an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore. Once operational, it is expected to provide energy access to more than 42 lakh people in the region. The Prime Minister said the initiative would not only ensure affordable and uninterrupted gas supply but also significantly enhance the quality of life for local residents.

According to officials, the CGD network will deliver 24×7 Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to over 2.5 lakh homes, businesses, and industries. In addition, the establishment of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will help curb vehicular pollution, laying the foundation for a cleaner and healthier future.

Promoting natural gas as a cleaner fuel is in line with India’s broader commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions. The project is projected to result in a 27 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions—equivalent to about 98,000 metric tonnes—over the next 25 years.

The project is also expected to have a significant socio-economic impact, generating more than 22 lakh man-days of employment. It is anticipated to spur both direct and indirect job creation, thereby contributing to local economic development in the region.

Officials noted that the CGD initiative is a major step toward sustainable regional growth, aligning with the government’s vision of energy security, environmental responsibility, and inclusive development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unable to visit Sikkim on Wednesday due to inclement weather, despite reaching Bagdogra Airport on schedule. However, he addressed the gathering at Paljor stadium in Gangtok virtually.

Expressing his disappointment, Mr Modi assured that he would visit Sikkim in person the next time he is invited by chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

Highlighting Sikkim as a global tourist destination and a model organic state contributing to India’s development, the Prime Minister noted that Sikkim will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its statehood as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ initiative.

During the statehood day celebrations, Mr Modi virtually inaugurated five major developmental projects in Sikkim, marking a significant milestone for the state.

The inaugurated projects are a 500-Bedded District Hospital in Namchi. Spanning 50,945 sq ft, this state-of-the-art hospital is a major boost to Sikkim’s healthcare infrastructure, offering modern medical facilities to the public.

Swarna Jayanti Maitreya Manjari Project, Gangtok: Commemorating Sikkim’s 50 years of statehood, this heritage park includes the Ashoka Pavilion, culturally significant statues, and a cold house orchidarium with over 100 species, including native varieties such as Dendrobium nobile and Cymbidium NaMo—the latter named after the Prime Minister.

Passenger Ropeway at Sangachoeling, Pelling: Built under the PM-DevINE scheme, this ropeway connects Pelling to the historic Sangachoeling Monastery. It features 14 cabins and 5 towers, with a capacity of 800 passengers per hour in each direction.

Statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Atal Amrit Udyan, Sangkhola (Gangtok District): The statue of the former Prime Minister was unveiled 34 km from Gangtok, at the newly developed Atal Amrit Udyan.

Gaushala Project: This initiative provides shelter and care for stray, sick, injured, and abandoned cattle, reinforcing the state’s commitment to animal welfare.