PM has zero concerns for the victims of Pakistani shelling: TMC

While the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is at Jammu, the Trinamul Congress has criticised the PM for not thinking about the tourists, who were gunned down by Pakistan-based terrorists last month.

Trinamul MP in the Rajya Sabha Saket Gokhale wrote in his X-handle: “PM Modi today inaugurated a Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar. The least he could’ve done “because sindoor flows in his veins” is to have taken a ride on the train, gone to Srinagar, & then to Pahalgam, Poonch, & Uri to show some solidarity with people whose family members were killed by Pakistani shelling.

Advertisement

“My party @AITCofficial was the first to send a 5-member delegation as directed by CM @MamataOfficial even though we don’t even have any presence in J&K. Why? Because, as Indians, Bengal cares about the pain of J&K.

Advertisement

If PM Modi can go around the country stealing credit for the victory of our Armed Forces, why is it so hard for him to share the pain of our own people?

“PM Modi wants to shamelessly politicize “Sindoor” but he has zero concerns for the victims of Pakistani shelling.

“He went to J&K today for his own PR. The thought of innocent victims didn’t even cross his mind. This is a man who cares about no one but himself.”

It may also be mentioned here that party’s MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was part of the all-party MP delegation to foreign nations talking about India’s stand against terrorism after Operation Sindoor, had been professing tourism in Kashmir.

“Tourism creates jobs. Tourism connects people. But unfortunately, our neighbouring country is against humanity, against harmony, and against tourism. Not just that — it is a country that is even against the livelihood of the poor. What happened in Pahalgam on April 22 is a clear example of this. Pakistan attacked both humanity and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam. Its intention was to incite riots in India. Its aim was to stop the earnings of the hardworking people of Kashmir. That’s why Pakistan targeted the tourists. With these attacks, Pak wanted to dent Kashmir’s economy – we will collectively ensure the opposite happens.

“Through these attacks, they wanted to cripple our economy. So now the onus is on us to do the opposite and ensure that Kashmir flourishes and prospers. It is my humble appeal that next time you visit India, spend 3–4 days in Kashmir to support the local people and boost tourism and the local economy,” he had said.