Although the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the state government to allow transportation of essential commodities through land borders connecting the three countries of Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that all borders connecting other countries will remain closed as part of the state government’s fight against Covid- 19.

A section of tea planters, especially in the Darjeeling Hills, has expressed happiness over the stand taken by Miss Banerjee. Industrialists associated with the tea industry have also decided to urge the CM to not allow export of tea from Nepal for the Indian market by branding tea as a nonessential item.

Also, the Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) has requested Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to allow operations of courier vans carrying tea samples from Siliguri to Kolkata and onwards by air cargo for delivery to prospective buyers. On the other hand, the Indian Tea Association (ITA) has also requested Mr Sinha to allow e-auction at the Siliguri Tea Auction Committee (STAC).

The ITA has also requested allowing other networks and movements, including that of tea auctioneers’ personnel, so that they can travel from home to office. In a letter to the chief secretary, the STAC also mentions two courier service companies that may continue operations before resumption of the e-auction. On the other hand, the chief secretary has said that permission has been granted to cetain industrial activities.

Addressing the media at Nabanna today, Mr Sinha said: “A total of applications received 4370, permission granted to 2084 applicants, but 1463 applications were rejected and a total of 823 applications under process.” However, talking to reporters, Miss Banerjee said: “All borders connecting other countries will remain closed.”

She also expressed her views against resumption of international flight services right now. Notably, several tea garden owners are worried about export of Darjeeling tea to prospective buyers in different countries due to ongoing lockdown.

Significantly, since the tea industry of North Bengal has experienced a big setback, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has urged union minister Piyush Goyel to clear the long-pending dues of tea gardens as a relief measure.

“I have requested the Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal to take cognizance of conflicting statements arising out of a recent press release by the Tea Board of India and the counter-claims made by the Tea Indian Planters’ Association (TIPA),” said Mr Bista.

“I have also informed the minister of the delay in subsidy payments on the part of the Tea Board… Planters from our region have informed me that the Tea Board has not paid them their subsidies for the past 8-9 years. Because of which, they were unable to invest towards the revival and rejuvenation of the tea industry,” Mr Bista told The Statesman.