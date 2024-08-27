Photography exhibition through young lenses

LEAD hosted a stunning photography exhibition and competition titled ‘Meraki’ from 19-23 August. The event, held to commemorate World Photography Day, was themed around the ‘Beauty of Nature’.

The grand award ceremony, held on 23 August, was graced by the presence of chief guest Lopamudra Talukdar, a renowned photographer and visual storyteller. The competition attracted an overwhelming response, with 55 schools and 36 colleges contributing nearly 1000+ photographs.

From these, 200 exceptional entries were shortlisted and displayed at the iLEAD campus, transforming the venue into a vibrant gallery celebrating nature’s splendor.

The 5-day exhibition also included master classes from Debarshi Duttagupta (extreme weather and nature photographer) and Sameer Ashraf (Alpha Specialist from Sony, HO, Delhi).