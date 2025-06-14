Petitioners get HC nod to take part in recruitment process

Calcutta High Court today granted permission to about 150 petitioners to take part in the recruitment process for about 11, 000 vacant posts up for grabs for primary teachers for 2022 TET.

The single Bench of Justice Sougata Bhattacharya, granted the permission to 150 petitioners for taking part in the recruitment process on the basis of their being attained DLEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) from National Institute of Open Schools (NIOS).

The High Court’s verdict pertained to a case of about 150 peitioners, who moved the Supreme Court challenging the West Bengal Board of Primary Education decision against keeping them out of the equation on the basis of their DLEd from NIOS, in December 2024, where it ruled in favour of the petitioners by granting permission for taking part in the 2022 TET recruitment process.

The court further said that should their names appear in the merit list following due process of documents verification, they should be enrolled for jobs.