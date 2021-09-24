Peace, prosperity will prevail if I win: Mamata

Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today said during her election meeting that Bhawanipore represents “mini India” as Bharatvarsh also begins with a ‘B’.

She said her movement against the autocratic “fascist government at the centre” will begin from here. She appealed to the voters to cast vote for Trinamul Congress otherwise she won’t be able to continue as chief minister.

“My party is in power with two-third majority and if I’m elected as chief minister you (residents of Bhawanipore) will live in peace and prosperity and get benefits of state government development programme.”

She said it seems destiny that she would be a candidate from Bhawanipore. “During 2021 Assembly poll, the central leaders came to West Bengal like daily passengers but people of Bengal are with us and helped us to win the election.”

She also narrated how she was injured by BJP goons after she filed her nomination for Nandigram and throughout the election recalled how she campaigned while being confined to a wheelchair. She lashed out at the BJP for spreading false propaganda during election that her government did not allow Durga Puja.

“I personally visit all Puja pandals in Bhawanipore area.” She slammed the BJP saying they only indulge in communal politics. So from this bypoll “we will launch a greater movement to dislodge the fascist government”.