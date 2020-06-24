PCC chief Somen Mitra today lambasted BJP state president Dilip Ghosh who said that those who do not know violence are cowards.

What more can be expected from those who are not ashamed even after killing Mahatma Gandhi, the veteran Congress leader said.

The BJP leader and others in his party “trade-in democracy”, the PCC chief said. They understand that buying and selling is democracy and are unaware of the fact that it evolves from the people, he felt.

The BJP MP from Midnapore talks of counter-violence and he claims that once in power he will bring back peace in a year, Mitra said.

He is unaware that revenge politics has no place in the culture of Bengal, Otherwise, the 34-year long Left Front regime could not have been removed without the use of bombs or pistols, the PCC chief said. It was replaced silently by a people’ s revolution, Mitra who had then joined Trinamul Congress and was elected an MP said.

People’s support cannot be secured through intimidation, the PCC chief said. Moreover, for a change of regime, Ghosh is depending on the mercenaries who were in Trinamul but have now found shelter in the saffron camp, he said.

Mitra announced during the day that Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya and party MLA Asit Mitra would represent the party at the all-party meeting convened by the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna tomorrow to tackle the COVID 19 situation in the state.

The absence of the leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Abdul Mannan is a surprise omission in this team, party sources said.