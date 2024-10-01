Patient party agitates after wrong treatment

A patient party has started agitation outside the IQ City Medical College in Shovapur of Durgapur after the death of a pregnant patient. The agitation was withdrawn in wee hours yesterday after intervention of Durgapur police.

Since 10.30 pm on Saturday, the patient’s family and relatives have started agitation at the hospital.

The patient party has alleged that one Ishrat Jahan (28), a resident of Masjid Mohalla in Benachity of Durgapur town has died due to wrong operation. She was admitted to the hospital a day ago for her first baby, but the attending doctor allegedly tore her urinary bladder mistakenly. The relatives of the patient started the agitation and closed the main gate and staged a dharna, demanding justice.

The IQ City Medical College and Hospital management has already issued a press statement on this issue: “Patient Ms Ishrat Jahan, female, aged 28 years, came to IQ City Medical College Hospital with a pregnancy of 37 weeks 3 days. The patient has a prior history of four abortions (3 MTP and 1 Spontaneous). The patient developed sepsis with coagulopathy, hepatic failure and acute kidney injury post-operative for which treatment was given by the medical college. The patient had cardiac arrest on 27.9.2024 at around 6.20 pm and she could be revived with CPR and medications. Yesterday, at around 5.23 pm the patient had cardiac arrest and she could not be revived after giving CPR.”

On 20 September, she took admission for giving birth, but on 28 September, she gave birth to a baby, but the doctors accidentally cut her bladder and she died at the hospital, the relatives have complained.

The patient’s relatives have demanded compensation for the victim’s family. They argued that the victim has two more children and what will happen to them after her untimely death at such a young age.

A large police picket has been posted in the area by Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) to prevent any further flare up.