On the 222nd anniversary of the Bengal Engineer Group and Centre, senior officers from the Indian Army’s Technology Regiment, along with their families, visited sprawling campus of Patanjali to recognize the organization’s contributions to health and wellness.

The officers, including retired Lieutenant Generals R.M. Chadha, Vijay Sharma, D.S. Ahuja, Brigadiers S. Gopikrishnan, and Devendra Pratap Singh, joined more than 70 fellow officers to meet with Patanjali founders Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna.

During their visit, they explored Patanjali’s facilities and acknowledged its role in promoting holistic well-being through yoga and Ayurveda.

Swami Ramdev took the opportunity to highlight Patanjali’s core mission: helping Indian citizens achieve mental, physical, and spiritual freedom through traditional practices.

Patanjali, founded in 2006, has grown into one of India’s largest Ayurvedic and FMCG brands. It offers a vast range of products, from natural health supplements to daily essentials, all made with an emphasis on indigenous, organic ingredients.

Ramdev underscored how Patanjali mission aligns with the goals of the Bengal Engineer Group, emphasizing both organizations’ dedication to “engineering” a strong India—one through defense infrastructure and the other through “inner engineering” for personal wellness.

Acharya Balkrishna, the managing director of Patanjali, spoke of the shared vision of service to the nation. Just as the Indian Army instills patriotism and bravery, Patanjali inspires people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. They also emphasis to appreciate Indian heritage.

Balkrishna explained that Patanjali’s work goes beyond products. It fosters awareness about the benefits of yoga, Ayurveda, and a return to traditional practices. They, in turn, support self-reliance and national pride. Under his leadership, Patanjali has established centers across India and expanded into research. With this, they aim to blend ancient practices with modern science.

The anniversary celebration provided an opportunity for Patanjali and the Indian Army’s officials to exchange insights on leadership and service.