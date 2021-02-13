The Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP), led by Chirag Paswan, today announced here of contesting all 294 seats in 2021 Bengal Assembly polls without any alliance.

The party which joined hands with NDA at the Centre refused to ally with BJP in Bengal saying it condemns “Ram-Rahim politics” but agrees with the Centre on the three farm laws which are opposed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bengal LJP state president, Mira Chakraborty said the party’s national president Paswan will soon visit Bengal for campaigning once the party decides on its candidate list.

She pointed out that the party is mainly eyeing Dalit votes since it feels that Dalit MLAs in Bengal is “very less” compared to Brahmins, Kayastha and Vaishyas which make up 17 per cent of the total population in

Bengal whereas OBC, ST/SC make up about 53 per cent and Muslims 30 per cent. “Our party’s founder late Ramvilas Paswan dreamt of Dalit upliftment across India but it has not been unfortunately possible in West Bengal,” said Chakraborty.

Asked whether it could form an alliance with the BJP, she remarked, “We don’t believe in Ram and Rahim politics and do not conform to the idea of using Jai Shri Ram as a political slogan.” She also said LJP has been contesting in Bengal since 2000.” Commenting on whether it has adequate party workers to contest the polls, she said, “Presently, we have some 1.20 lakh party workers which will further grow.”