Parched villages protest at different locations

A worsening drinking water crisis prompted residents of two areas in East Burdwan to stage protests yesterday against the concerned authorities.

In Alipur, under Memari Block, women carrying empty buckets, joined by children, blocked the old GT Road to draw attention to their plight. The blockade disrupted traffic for over two hours until the police intervened and held discussions with the protesters.

Chandrasekhar Mahato, a resident, said: “We have been facing a severe drinking water shortage for nearly three months, ever since the panchayat stopped tanker services. Tap water supply has yet to begin.”

Another resident, Gour Ghosh, added: “Due to an abnormally low water table, the tubewells are no longer functioning either.”

Ajoy Chand, a member of the local Debipur panchayat, acknowledged the crisis: “Yes, the people are indeed suffering. We have taken up the matter with the public health engineering (PHE) department, as the issue falls under their jurisdiction.”

Meanwhile, around 200 families from Swarajpur, Mahalipara, and Station Para in Dhatrigram panchayat also staged a protest outside the office of the assistant engineer of the PHE department. The residents complained that, although every household had been provided with water connections three years ago, supply through the taps had yet to begin.

“Despite having water connections in place, not a drop has reached our homes,” said Nirupa Das, a local housewife.

Kallol Biswas, assistant engineer at PHE, Dhatrigram, said: “We have already communicated the matter to the local panchayat. I hope the crisis will be resolved soon.”