Tension ran high after a parcel exploded at the Pradhannagar Post Office at Champasari in Siliguri today.

The registered parcel was booked in Amritsar in Punjab for a resident at Pradhannnagar. The consignment carrying some inflammatory substance went off as employees there were removing it after 11 am.

Investigations later revealed that the parcel had cartridges/pellets of an air gun.

“We heard a loud sound as the parcel exploded. Thick black smoke engulfed the room, while the incident sent off panic among those present there,” post master Archana Dey said.

A policeman at the Pradhannagar police station present there was briefed about the incident after police immediately rushed to the spot, it is learnt.

The CID’s Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have examined the materials. Police said they have registered a specific case based on a complaint filed by the post master.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police, Zone-II, West, Kunwar Bhushan Singh, said the parcel had cartridges of an air-gun.

“Those were inflammatory substances that may have sparked off during friction at the post office. We have registered a case based on the complaint,” Mr Singh said.

Police later quizzed the recipient of the parcel at the police station.

“Just some time before the explosion, the person for whom the consignment was booked called the post office, requesting them to deliver it to his address,” sources said.

“However, later the post office called him and asked him to visit the office after the blast,” they added.

Police sources said the man had purchased an air gun in Amritsar and that he had ordered the cartridges for the same shop there. A senior police officer said it was not the proper way to send such inflammatory materials.