Panihati woman alleges abduction, assault

A 23-year-old woman from Panihati in North 24-Parganas, has accused a man of abducting and subjecting her to severe physical and psychological abuse under the false promise of employment in an event management company.

Police have registered a case at Khardah police station, and a search is underway for the accused, identified as Arian Khan, a resident of Domjur in Howrah district. The woman, who is currently undergoing treatment at Sagar Dutta Hospital, returned home after allegedly escaping from confinement, bearing multiple injuries. According to her family, she fled the house where she was being held after learning of a plan to kill her. She reportedly received help from Khan’s grandmother, who assisted in her escape. Police sources say Khan allegedly recruited women under the guise of event management jobs, but in reality, forced them into bar dancing and other exploitative activities.

Investigators are also probing allegations that CCTV cameras at the property where the woman was confined had been deliberately turned off to prevent surveillance. The survivor’s mother told reporters that her daughter was subjected to brutal torture. “They used a sharp blade near her chest, burned her with cigarettes, beat her with iron rods—breaking her arm, injuring her waist and legs. Her head was also struck with metal,” she said. The family alleges that Khan and his associates tried to coerce the woman into working in what they described as a “dirty business,” exploiting her appearance. When she refused, the torture intensified.

The victim’s mother added that following her escape, false theft allegations were made against her daughter to discredit her. The incident has triggered outrage in the woman’s neighbourhood, with locals expressing shock and concern. Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made so far, but said efforts are underway to locate the absconding accused. The case adds to growing concerns over human trafficking and abuse of women under the pretext of employment in the informal sector in West Bengal and other parts of India.