Panic spread in areas under the Islampur Municipality in North Dinajpur district after the Executive Officer of the municipality died in the Raiganj Covid hospital yesterday. The official was a resident of Kolkata and had been staying in a lodge in Ward No 11 in Islampur.

“He was recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was admitted in the Raiganj Covid hospital,” a health department source said. “However, he also had other underlying health conditions and he died of them yesterday,” the source added.

The chairman of the board of administrators of Islampur municipality, Kanaiyalal Agarwal, said: “The Executive Officer was a resident of Kolkata. He was a frontline worker in our fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. He died in the Raiganj Covid hospital yesterday. The lodge where he had been staying has been shut,” he said.

“The novel coronavirus is spreading fast in our municipality in the past few days. As such, we are appealing to the residents to abide by the physical distancing norm and follow other health guidelines, including wearing of the mask,” Mr Agarwal added. On the other hand, authorities at the Raiganj Municipality area a worried lot as the number of Covid cases keep rising.