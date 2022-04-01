All pandemic containment measures to end in Bengal

With a consistent decline in Covid caseload and improvement in the pandemic situation, the West Bengal government today decided to end all containment measures and restrictions that were imposed since the outbreak of the pandemic two years back.

The government, however, has recommended that people should continue wearing of masks, practise hand hygiene and sanitation of premises for the time being. A notification in this regard was issued by state chief secretary HK Dwivedi.

The State Executive Committee of West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority after a review of the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic observed that in view of the overall decline in total caseload and positivity rate and overall improvement in the situation, the restrictions imposed under the Disaster Management Act 2005 read with West Bengal Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations 2020 can now be revoked.

The SEC further recommended that the health and hygiene protocols must however continue to remain in force. The notification read: “It is hereby notified that restrictions as currently in force by aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of mask at all times, hand hygiene and sanitization of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further orders.”

Employers, management bodies, owners and supervisors of all offices, establishments and work places shall be responsible for provisioning of all Covid safety measures including regular sanitization of work places and Covid appropriate norms, it added. The district administration, police commissionerates and local authorities shall ensure strict compliance of health and hygiene protocols and advisory on Covid appropriate behaviour.