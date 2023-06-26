Panchayat polls: Abhishek to campaign in dists from Tuesday

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will campaign for the party’s nominees in the ensuing Panchayat election in Nadia from 27 June. Mr Banerjee will take part in public meeting and road shows. Meanwhile, Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee will address a public meeting in Cooch Behar south in Chandmari Pramathanath High School ground tomorrow.

She will address another meeting in Jalpaiguri district in Damdin area on Tuesday. On 30 June, Mr Banerjee will address two meetings in Birbhum and Barabani in West Burdwan. On 1 July he will be addressing two rallies in Alipurduar and Dinajpur. On 2 July, he will be addressing a gathering in Malda. Mr Banerjee will address a public rally in Purulia while in Bankura he will take part in a road show on 3 July.

He will address a public meeting in Tamluk in east Midnapore on 4 July while he will take part in a road show in west Midnapore. On 5 July he will address a public meeting in Kalna in east Burdwan and take part in a road show in Pandua. Mr Banerjee recently completed his nearly two month long mass campaign programme called Jana Sangjog Jatra covering almost the whole of Bengal. It ended with a public meeting at Kakdwip where party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee and Mr Banerjee addressed the public.

The Jana Sangjog Jatra was a very successful event and lakhs of people waited for hours together to see Mr Banerjee. He held meeting with party functionaries in the districts and talked to people. The Jatra revealed the organisational strength of Trinamul Congress in the districts upto the block level. The party has engaged 50 senior leaders to campaign during the Panchayat election across the state. Party MPs, MLAs and ministers are visiting the districts to campaign for the candidates in the three tier Panchayat election.

The leaders include Saugata Roy, Aroop Biswas, Indranil Sen, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Swapan Debnath, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Dr Shashi Panja, Kunal Ghosh, Dr Santanu Sen among others. The party leaders are highlighting how the Centre had refused to clear dues owed to the state, now worth Rs 1.15 lakh crores. Among others, the BJP-led Centre had not cleared money meant for the workers engaged in 100 days work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.