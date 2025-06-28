Panchayat member’s son arrested for blast in Labhpur

The Birbhum district police have arrested the son of a Trinamul Congress gram panchayat in connection with the recent bomb blast at Hatia Village under Labhpur police station in the wee hours today.

On 21 June, two rival groups of TMC clashed with each other in a turf war at Hatia village in which two villagers were killed in a bomb blast, including a school student.

Advertisement

Sources said that while making crude bombs, two people have been killed in the blast and three others were injured. Labhpur Police had lodged a suo motu case in this incident and on that day had arrested two persons from Hatia village.

Advertisement

Later, another person was arrested yesterday late night from Bolpur Sub Divisional Hospital. Mohammed Kaif (19) had suffered injuries after the blast and was secretly undergoing treatment at the Bolpur Sub Divisional hospital.

After getting specific information, Labhpur police raided the ward and arrested him. Sheikh Abasr, his father, is the gram panchayat member of TMC.

Labhpur police have forwarded him to court and sought three days police custody for further investigations. There are severe burn injuries outside his body.

SP of Birbhum, Amandeep, confirming his arrest, said that two others who are also hiding and injured will be arrested soon. Investigation and raids are on, he added.

Dhruba Saha, BJP district president of Birbhum said that his party has already sought a NIA investigation in this case. “Barely a year to go to the polls and the police should take stern actions and stop crude bomb making in the district. An impartial probe is required,” he added.

So far the Birbhum district Trinamul Congress has remained tight-lipped on this issue of bomb blast and deaths in Labhpur.