Two more persons have been arrested in the Pamela Goswami drug case, taking the tally of arrested to 10. The two have been identified as Farhan Ahmed and Daeem Akhtar and police said, they are drug peddlers.

Around 10 gm of cocaine was seized from one person who was picked up from Entally, and another was arrested from the KIT building in the Poddar Court area on Tuesday night, a senior officer said.

According to an officer of the Kolkata Police antinarcotics cell, Amrita Singh alias Sweety who was arrested on Tuesday had purchased cocaine from Farhan, while Daeem was a supplier.

Amrita was the alleged drug supplier for arrested BJP leader Rakesh Singh. Meanwhile, a city court has today remanded Amrita to nine days of judical custody.

She had told police during interrogation she was introduced to Farhan by one of her friends after she was forced to purchase cocaine for Rakesh, whom she met at a party a few years ago.