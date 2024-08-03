Overflowing canals inundate large parts of Arambagh, Goghat

Incessant rains have resulted in overflowing of different irrigation canals, leading to inundation of large parts of Goghat and Kamarpukur panchayat areas.

The overflowing water has submerged the major connecting roadways, forcing transport services to come to a standstill. The most-affected areas are the Goghat Satberiya, Hooghly and Bankura border areas, near check posts Haldi Pul and widespread areas of Goghat, Kamarpukur panchayat areas.

Water is flowing over Arambagh-Garbeta-Badanganj Main Road, the main road connecting Kamarpukur and Jairambati. All the transport services have stopped. The Ramakrishna Vivekananda Mission Residential School is lying flooded. The Goghat police have put up barricades at different inundated road junctions and caution signs to prevent any kind of mishap. The affected people fear if the downpour continues, the situation may get worse for them, they may get confined in their homes with no food and water.

Advertisement

The administration is already getting prepared for the worst if the rains continue. Steps are being taken to rescue people to safer places, flood relief items and medical assistance are being kept ready.

The water levels in rivers flowing across Arambagh are increasing at an alarming rate. The heavy rainfall in Jharkhand is adding a massive volume of water in the rivers. The expected release of water from the different dams will put the rivers in spate.