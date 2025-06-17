Over 1300 shops gutted at Khidirpur market

A devastating fire ripped through Kolkata’s centuries-old Orphangunge Market, in Khidirpur early Monday, reducing more than 1,300 shops to ashes and leaving hundreds of traders in despair.

The blaze reportedly started around 1 a.m. on Sunday night and quickly spread through the congested lanes of the wholesale market, which is well known for its supply of fruits, spices, and essential goods. The presence of oil and butter storage units further intensified the flames, authorities said. Twenty fire engines were deployed to the scene, but shopkeepers alleged that emergency services responded too slowly and were poorly equipped to tackle the inferno.

“We dialled every emergency number, including the local Watgunge police station, but no one responded,” said one shopkeeper. “Firefighters arrived over an hour later and even then didn’t have water in their tanks.” Fire minister Sujit Bose, who visited the site on Monday morning, denied claims of delay or negligence. “It takes time for fire tenders to reach such congested areas,” he said. “Our personnel risked their lives, and as soon as we were informed, the team responded.” Several eyewitnesses claimed the firefighters struggled due to inadequate water supply and a lack of fuel in pumping equipment. Fire personnel eventually had to draw water from the nearby Hooghly river to contain the blaze, which was still smouldering in some pockets on Monday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Preliminary reports suggest a possible short circuit or ignition from oil stockpiles. Authorities are also examining whether the market had adequate fire safety systems in place.

“This is a complete disaster,” said another trader. “All 1,300 of us have lost everything. The government must answer for this failure.” While no casualties have been reported so far, damage assessments are underway.