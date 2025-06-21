Police clarifies on fire at Kidderpore market

The city police have come out strongly against malicious comments and news being circulated about two incidents, which happened recently. They have issued official clarifications on the twin incidents, putting the record straight for the public.

One of the incidents pertains to the recent fire at Kidderpore’s Orphangunge Market, where a late-night fire ravaged the market with devastating effect.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had visited the site and assured that the market would be rebuilt. “Those whose shops were completely gutted will receive Rs 1 lakh, and those who suffered partial damage will be given Rs 50,000. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will construct a new market with a modernised fire extinguishing system. Traders will be rehabilitated for the time being,” she had announced.

But there were some allegations that the police had reacted late to the fire call.

Today, DCP Port, Kolkata, in its official X-handle posted: “A malicious narrative is being circulated online regarding the recent fire incident in Khidirpur. We urge citizens not to be misled by such false and inflammatory claims.

“To place the facts on record:

The first emergency call (Dial 100) was received at 01:54 hrs on 16.06.2025, and police reached the spot by 02:05 hrs.

The Fire Brigade was informed at 02:05 hrs, and the first fire tender arrived at 02:16 hrs, followed by five more within the next 30 minutes, all fully equipped with water and fuel.

“These timelines have been independently verified through CCTV footage, official call logs, and videos collected from various sources.

“At present, there is no evidence to suggest any conspiracy behind the incident. The matter is under thorough investigation. The investigation is done based on scientific evidences and experts have already visited the spot to collect evidences. Strict legal action will be taken against individuals found responsible for circulating fake news or provocative content.”

In the second instance, Kolkata Police’s DCP, Central put out a post in its X-handle, regarding the notice to a Puja committee under the Muchipara police station.

The police post stated: “Certain statements and narratives circulating in the public domain regarding one Puja Committee under the jurisdiction of Muchipara Police Station are factually incorrect and misleading.

“For the sake of clarity, the following facts are placed on record:

1.The Officer-in-Charge, Muchipara Police Station, issued a letter on 14.05.2025, highlighting essential safety requirements in anticipation of the large crowd expected during Durga Puja. Notably, this communication was made well before the Puja theme was even announced.

2.A follow-up letter dated 17.06.2025 reiterated the need for strict compliance with crowd management protocols, including CCTV installation, proper barricading, and emergency access measures.

3.The President of the Puja Committee responded on 18.06.2025, acknowledging the concerns raised and expressing full willingness to cooperate with the police.

“The police remain firmly committed to ensuring the safety and security of all visitors, and to maintaining public order. Efforts to create confusion or misrepresent facts only undermine the spirit of cooperation necessary for a smooth and successful celebration.”