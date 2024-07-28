Over 100 years old, railway building in Asansol needs preservation

The Eastern Railway has given a serious thought to help sincere preservation of the age-old divisional railway manager’s office here that since the past 100 years has witnessed the tireless journey of the rolling fleets on the changing track – gauges.

The top ER officials said, “The Building’s architectural journey mirrors the growth and evolution of the Railway division it serves. Initially, the building showcased a neoclassical style, with imposing columns and grand facades that reflected the architectural tastes of the British colonial era.” In 1958, the western part of the Annex Building however was added to the existing structure.

The Asansol division of the ER, officially formed in 1925 played a pivotal role in the development of India’s Railway network. Initially, the division’s office was located at Bungalow No: 205, a modest building that could hardly contain the burgeoning administrative needs of the rapidly growing Railway hub. The need for a more permanent and expansive administrative centre led to the construction of a new office on Drysdale Road, a site that would become the iconic DRM Building.

“One chilly morning in 1926, the bustling town of Asansol buzzed with anticipation. The clatter of horse-drawn carriages mixed with the hum of conversation among the town’s residents as they gathered to witness a significant event. The newly appointed Divisional Superintendent (DS), WHH Young had arrived, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the town’s history. This moment was more than just an administrative change, it was the dawn of an era that would cement Asansol’s place in India’s Railway revolution,” described Kaushik Mitra, chief public relations officer, ER while narrating the significance of the structure still in operation firmly.

The new DRM office, completed shortly after the division’s formation, became the nerve center for managing Railway operations in the region. Young, the first DRM served from November 8, 1926, to March 10, 1929, and was instrumental in laying the foundation for the division’s future growth.

During India’s independence in 1947, the Asansol Division had 37 Railway stations under its jurisdiction, spanning across present-day West Bengal and Jharkhand, which currently operates along 692.8 route km and runs quadruple lines between Khana and Sitarampur Junctions.

“This expansion not only increased the building’s capacity but also marked a significant moment in its architectural history, blending traditional styles with modern needs. The building’s design, with its high ceilings and expansive corridors, was not just about aesthetics, it was a practical solution to accommodate the growing workforce and the intricate operations of the Railway division,” said C A Singh, DRM, Asansol.

The division has consistently been playing a pivotal role to the development of the country’s railway infrastructure, serving as a key junction for transporting coal from the nearby Raniganj coalfields and supporting the growth of steel industry in Kulti, Burnpur and Durgapur. “It is a symbol of India’s Railway legacy and a testament to the city’s enduring importance in the country’s industrial landscape,” Mitra said.

When the Indian Railways embraces modernization with high-speed trains and digital innovations, the Asansol DRM Building stands as a bridge between the past and the future. While the building continues to function as a vital administrative hub, it’s earned a growing recognition of the need to preserve its historical and architectural integrity.