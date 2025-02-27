One nabbed for molesting adolescent patient inside ICU

One person was arrested on charges of allegedly molesting a 15-year-old inside the intensive care unit (ICU) at the state government-run Diamond Harbour (DH) Medical College and Hospital in South 24-Parganas district on Tuesday night.

Police are also looking for another person, who was also allegedly involved in the crime. A case was registered against the arrested person under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

According to the complaint lodged by the parents of the victim and hospital authorities with the DH police station (PS) on Tuesday night, two scavenging workers of the hospital molested her several times since she was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

The miscreants threatened the girl, a resident of DH area, to face dire consequences if she divulges anything to others.

On Tuesday afternoon, the victim broke down in front of her family members and informed them about the incident, according to the complaint.

She was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Vinod Pandit, one of the two scavengers, was arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged with the DH PS. Relatives of the victim staged agitation at the hospital demanding immediate arrest of the second person. The agitating relatives also demanded strong punishments of the culprits.

Police are trying to identify the second person after interrogating Vinod.

In August last year, a laboratory attendant of the state-run Howrah District Hospital had allegedly sexually harassed a 13-year-old girl when she was taken to CT-scan unit of the hospital on 28 August night.

The incident had rocked the hospital prompting the SFI and DYFI activists to gherao the superintendent of the hospital in protest against the incident.