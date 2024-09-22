One dead in floods

Susanta Maity ,a resident of Pursura No.1 anchal was washed away by the flood waters on Saturday. Mr Maity had stepped out in early morning in waist deep flood water to attend nature’s call. The flood waters carried him away. His body was recovered after two hours by a local resident, who raised an alarm. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Rape arrest: Siliguri police have arrested an assistant sub-inspector on charges of alleged rape, following a complaint lodged by a woman in July this year. The accused, Amar Bir, who was posted in the traffic department under the Siliguri Police Commissionerate, was produced in court today. His arrest came after the Siliguri Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea on Friday. The complaint had been filed at the Matigara police station, prompting the subsequent investigation and arrest of the accused.

8 nabbed from border: The BSF apprehended eight individuals, including three Bangladeshi nationals, along the Indo-Bangladesh border, under the North Bengal Frontier on Friday. Two of the Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), while the third was turned over to the New Jalpaiguri police station. Additionally, five Indian nationals were also apprehended and smuggled items, including contraband, were seized. The Indian suspects were handed over to the police for further investigation.

