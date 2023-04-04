Once people couldn’t even enter Khejuri:CM

Speaking at a public distribution programme at Thakurnagar Ground in Khejuri of East Midnapore, Miss Banerjee said, “Once people couldn’t even enter Khejuri. The tales of atrocities and violence committed by the CPM cadres have been well documented. The CPM cadres used to commit rampant violence in these regions. We are also aware of the violence in Nandigram.”

Miss Banerjee went on to highlight the developmental work carried out by her government, including the launch of over 612 projects in the region, the construction of Adivasi hostels, classrooms, and computer labs, and the resolution of water woes for the people of the district.

She also spoke about the distribution of smart cards, Kanyashree,Shikhashree,and Krishak Bandhu loans, and loans to minority community members and OBCs.

Miss Banerjee emphasized the importance of education by stating that every government girl student now avails of Kanyashree-I, and once they go to college, they will avail of Kanyashree-II there. Similarly, in university, they will get Kanyashree-III.

Miss Banerjee criticized the Centre for removing scholarships for minorities and OBC students. She announced that her government is giving scholarships under the Aikyashree scholarship to over 3 crore minorities and the Medhashree Prakapla to OBC students.

She also announced that in the coming five years, 10 lakh youth will be given ‘Bhabhishyaat’, which is a start-up credit loan. Miss Banerjee further accused the Centre of taking away funds from Bengal under the garb of GST and not returning Bengal its due share. She claimed that the BJP government is a vendetta-filled government and the most corrupt government the country has ever seen.

Banerjee stated that her government is building over 12,000 km of road in Bengal using the state’s funds, and if needed, she will eat panta bhaat, but will not beg the BJP.

She said, “I will be in Digha for the next couple of days. I will monitor the progress of Jagannath temple and will also inaugurate a press club. Apart from this, I will also take stock of the construction of a 7-km long bridge in Digha.”